Kristen Stewart & Laura Dern in 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' Trailer

"Are you really who you say you are?" Universal has released the first official trailer for the true story film Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, also known as JT LeRoy, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of a young woman named Savannah Knoop who spent six years pretending to be the celebrated author and cult status character JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law. Kristen Stewart stars as Savannah, and the cast includes Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, Jim Sturgess, Courtney Love, Stella Maxwell, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. This almost unbelievable true story was also told in a documentary recently called Author: The JT LeRoy Story, and it's a fascinating story to examine looking back on it all now. This feature version of her story looks like a fun one, give it a whirl.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Justin Kelly's Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story. A woman named Savannah Knoop (Kristen Stewart) spends six years pretending to be the celebrated author and cult status character JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law (Laura Dern). During those six years, many unknowing celebrities become entangled in the ruse including Courtney Love and actress/filmmaker Eva (Diane Kruger) who championed JT Leroy and even made a movie based on a Leroy book, that went on to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, aka JT LeRoy, is directed by American filmmaker Justin Kelly, of I Am Michael, King Cobra, and Welcome the Stranger previously. The screenplay is by Justin Kelly and Savannah Knoop, based on Knoop's own memoir. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Universal will release Kelly's JT LeRoy in select US theaters + on VOD starting on April 26th later this month. Who's interested?