Kristen Stewart & Vincent Cassel in First Trailer for 'Underwater' Movie

"We drilled into the bottom of the ocean, and we don't know what came out." Fox has launched the first official trailer for an action-thriller titled Underwater, which is indeed set underwater. It's about a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their big subterranean laboratory. Sounds a bit like The Abyss, but without the military men. Underwater is the next film from the director of the impressive indie sci-fi The Signal, named William Eubank, which we were big fans of back in 2014. His new film stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, and Gunner Wright. This trailer undoubtedly seems to hint at some alien creature or something creepy that has emerged from the depths. The final shots definitely got my attention.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for William Eubank's Underwater, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Underwater is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Underwater is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker / cinematographer William Eubank, director of the films Love and The Signal previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, from a story by Brian Duffield. Produced by Peter Chernin, Tonia Davis, and Jenno Topping. Featuring music by Marco Beltrami and Brandon Roberts. 20th Century Fox debuts Eubank's Underwater in theaters everywhere on January 10th, 2020 early next year.