Kung Fu Masters Fight in Official Trailer for Comedy 'Kung Fu League'

Can this Kung Fu League help save the day? Chinese distributor United Entertainment Partners released this Hong Kong action comedy last fall. This is not a new trailer, but we never featured it whenever it first appeared last year. So why not now…! (Thanks to a tip from Rob.) It looks crazy fun, and super cheesy, and perhaps some renewed interest in this will help it get an international release. Kung Fu League is a big-hearted comedy about a comic book artist nerd who "summons four legendary Kung Fu masters to learn the highest level of martial arts" so he can win the heart of a girl at his office. It's the latest film from Kung Fu Hustle director Jeffrey Lau, and already opened in theaters in China last year. Starring Ashin as Fei Ying Xiong, Kwok-Kwan Chan, Jay Chou, Madina Memet, Andy On, Yu-Hang To, and Vincent Zhao. The four masters he summons are: Ip Man, Chen Zhen, Master Wong, and Huo Yuan Jia. Enjoy the trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ three posters) for Jeffrey Lau's Kung Fu League, direct from YouTube:

Fei Ying Xiong, an indigent comic book artist, is romantically interested in Bao'er, but the head manager of their company, who also has a interest in Bao'er, prevents that from happening. So, he summons four legendary Kung Fu masters to learn the highest level of martial arts and help him get his girl. Kung Fu League, also titled Gong fu lian meng in Mandarin, is directed by prolific Hong Kong filmmaker Jeffrey Lau, director of numerous films including Coolie Killer, Eastern Condors, Flaming Brothers, Fist of Fury, The Eagle Shooting Heroes, The Bride with White Hair, A Chinese Odyssey, Ashes of Time, Treasure Hunt, Timeless Romance, Chinese Odyssey 2002, Kung Fu Hustle, A Chinese Tall Story, Kungfu Cyborg: Metallic Attraction, The Fantastic Water Babes, East Meets West, Just Another Margin, and Lock Me Up Tie Him Down previously. The screenplay is by Jianhong Huang. The film already opened in China and Singapore last fall. There's still no international release dates set yet. Hopefully soon - stay tuned. So, who's into this?