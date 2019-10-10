Kyle DeSpiegler in Official Trailer for Pharma Thriller 'Night Sweats'

"This doesn't look like anything I've ever seen." Witness Films has debuted the official trailer for an indie thriller titled Night Sweats, the latest feature from filmmaker Andrew Lyman-Clarke (of Have You Seen). This pharma thriller is about a skateboarder whose roommate mysteriously dies one night. Attempting to figure out what happened, he uncovers the inner-workings a self-help company, and the pharmaceutical lab behind it. Starring Kyle DeSpiegler, with Mary Elaine Ramsey, Brett Azar, Allison Mackie, John Wesley Shipp, Jason Abrams, and Trey Gibbons. This looks like one of those cautionary tales where they borrow real-world issues (like big pharma's obsession with opioids) and turn it into some horror-esque film as a way of expressing frustration. Unfortunately, I don't think this has much of anything else to offer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Lyman-Clarke's Night Sweats, direct from YouTube:

A skateboarder named Nick (John Wesley Shipp) investigating the mysterious death of his roommate is led into the inner workings of a self-help company, and the pharmaceutical lab behind it. Night Sweats is directed by American filmmaker Andrew Lyman-Clarke, making his second feature film after Have You Seen previously, as well as one short and lots of other production work. The screenplay is also written by Andrew Lyman-Clarke, based on a story from Seth Panman. Produced by Jason Abrams, Andrew Lyman-Clarke, and Seth Panman. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lyman-Clarke's Night Sweats will be released in select theaters starting November 14th this fall. Anyone curious?