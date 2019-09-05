Laia Costa & Josh O'Connor in First Trailer for Romance Film 'Only You'

"I want to. If you want to." 1091 Media has debuted an official US trailer for the indie romance titled Only You, the feature directorial debut of English director Harry Wootliff. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and is getting a VOD release in the uS starting in December this year. Elena and Jake meet by chance on New Years Eve, arguing for the same taxi. However, instead of going their separate ways after sharing a taxi, they start a passionate relationship. Sounds a bit like Like Crazy or any other chance-meeting romantic films. Spanish actress Laia Costa (from Like Crazy and Victoria) co-stars with Josh O'Connor, and a cast including Natalie Arle-Toyne, Daniel Campbell, Joe Cassidy, Gregor Firth, and Orion Lee. This is a very tender, lovely trailer for this sweet little film. Might make you feel something.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Harry Wootliff's Only You, direct from 1091 YouTube:

After a chance encounter on New Years Eve, Elena (Laia Costa) and Jake (Josh O’Connor) enter into a whirlwind love-affair, moving in together and talking about starting a family. Can they remain in love when life doesn’t give them everything they hoped for? Only You is directed by English filmmaker Harry Wootliff, making his first feature film after a few short films and other TV work previously. The screenplay is Harry Wootliff; from a story by Wootliff and Matthieu de Braconier. This premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Newport Beach Film Festival this year. 1091 Media will release Wootliff's Only You direct-to-VOD starting on December 3rd, 2019 coming up this fall. Who's interested?