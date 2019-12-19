Lana Condor Returns in 'To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You' Trailer

"I promise I am not going to break your heart." Netflix has debuted the first trailer for romantic comedy To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You, the highly anticipated sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before. It was a big hit for Netflix and became an instant favorite, pushing this sequel right into development. P.S. I Still Love You picks up where the first left off - Lara and Peter are officially in a relationship until another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture. Of course. She must rely on herself more than ever as she's confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once? Lana Condor returns as Lara, with Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, & Trezzo Mahoro. Enjoy, everyone.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Fimognari's To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You, from YouTube:

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) & Peter (Noah Centineo) have just taken their romance from pretend to officially real when another recipient of one of her love letters enters the picture. To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You is directed by veteran cinematographer turned filmmaker Michael Fimognari, making his feature directorial debut with this film. He previously work as DP on Beautiful Boy, Oculus, Before I Wake, Gerald's Game, Fast Color, and Doctor Sleep, as well as the first All The Boys film. The screenplay is written by Sofia Alvarez & J. Mills Goodloe, continuing from the first movie which was adapted from Jenny Han's book of the same name. Produced by Matt Kaplan. Netflix will release To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You direct to streaming starting February 12th, 2020 coming up. Interested in watching? Ready for more Lara Jean?