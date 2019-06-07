Lathrop Walker is a Former Assassin in Trailer for Ben Medina's 'Ecco'

"I had to make sure that they'd never find us again…" Citadel Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Ecco, or ECCO, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Ben Medina. Ecco is about a former assassin named Michael, living a new life in the shadows with his family, who emerges from hiding to discover the origin of his lethal beginnings. To protect his family and to pursue his only chance at redemption, he must hunt those behind the organization where all his sins were born. Lathrop Walker stars as Michael, with a cast including Tabitha Bastien, Helena Grace Donald, Mahria Zook, S. Joe Downing, Mark Sehlbach, and Michael Winters. These kind of assassin vengeance thrillers as a dime a dozen these days, but this looks pretty damn good. At least there's some style to it! Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Medina's Ecco film, direct from YouTube (via Apple):

Michael (Lathrop Walker) is a ghost. Living in the shadows with his new family, years away from his former life as a nomadic, covert assassin. His peace and anonymity are shattered when his old employers return to bury their last surviving operative. With his truth exposed, Michael must protect his family and pursue his only chance at redemption: hunt those behind the organization where all his sins were born. Ecco, also written as ECCO, is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ben Medina, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Citadel Film Group will release Medina's Ecco in select theaters starting August 9th, 2019 later this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.