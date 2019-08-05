Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer in First Trailer for Sundance Hit 'Give Me Liberty'

"They can't do what you can do, that's why you're doing what you do." Music Box Films has debuted the first official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Give Me Liberty, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played in Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as at BAMcinemaFest and at the Munich Film Festival this year. When a riot breaks out in Milwaukee, America's most segregated city, medical transport driver Vic is torn between his promise to take a group of elderly Russians to a funeral and his desire to help Tracy, a young black woman with ALS. Give Me Liberty stars disabled actress Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, with Chris Galust, Maksim Stoyanov, Darya Ekamasova, and Zoya Makhlina. This looks a bit quirky, and odd, and original. It seems as if they're not sure how to sell it - drama, comedy, a mix, or neither? I'm intrigued, this trailer ends in a very captivating way. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kirill Mikhanovsky's Give Me Liberty, direct from YouTube:

Medical transport driver Vic is late, but it's not his fault. Roads are closed for a protest, and no one else can shuttle his Russian grandfather and émigré friends to a funeral. The new route uproots his scheduled clients, particularly Tracy (Lauren "Lolo" Spencer in a breakout performance), a vibrant young woman with ALS. As the day goes from hectic to off-the-rails, their ride becomes a hilarious, compassionate, and intersectional portrait of American dreams and disenchantment. Give Me Liberty is directed by Russian filmmaker Kirill Mikhanovsky, his second feature film after directing Sonhos de Peixe previously; he also wrote the script for the film Gabriel and the Mountain. The screenplay is written by Alice Austen and Kirill Mikhanovsky. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Music Box Films will release Mikhanovsky's Give Me Liberty in select theaters starting August 23rd later this month. Who's interested?