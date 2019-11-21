Learn About CRISPR & Genetics in 'Human Nature' Doc Official Trailer

"Should we really be manipulating the hereditary of future generations given our lack of knowledge about so many things…?" Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for an indie documentary film titled Human Nature, which already premiered at the SXSW and CPH:DOX Film Festivals this year. The biggest tech revolution of the 21st Century isn't digital, it's biological. A breakthrough called CRISPR has given us unprecedented control over the "building blocks of life." It opens the door to curing diseases, reshaping the biosphere, and even designing our own children. Human Nature is a provocative exploration of CRISPR's far-reaching implications. Featuring the top minds including Jennifer Doudna (UC Berkeley), Alta Charo (Max Planck Institute), David Baltimore (Cal Tech), George Church (Harvard University). This seems to be the definitive introduction to how it's changing the world, while also stoking ethical discussions.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Bolt's doc Human Nature, direct from YouTube:

A breakthrough called CRISPR has given us unprecedented control over the basic building blocks of life. It opens the door to curing diseases, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. Human Nature is a provocative exploration of CRISPR's far-reaching implications, shown through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it, the families it's affecting, and the bioengineers who are testing its limits. How will this new power change our relationship with nature? What will it mean for human evolution…? To begin to answer these questions we must look back billions of years and also peer into an uncertain future. Human Nature is directed by American doc editor / filmmaker Adam Bolt, making his feature directorial debut after working as an editor on numerous award-winning docs (including Inside Job, Full Disclosure, Uprising). Produced by Meredith DeSalazar, Sarah Goodwin, Eliott Kirschner. This premiered at the SXSW and CPH:DOX Film Festivals earlier this year. Greenwich Ent. will release Bolt's Human Nature in select US theaters starting February 2020 early next year. For more, visit the official website. Anyone intrigued?