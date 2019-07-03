Lee Pace is John DeLorean in Full Trailer for Nick Hamm's 'Driven' Film

"You're moments away from being a very rich man." Universal has revealed the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Driven, a fictional telling of the tumultuous story of infamous businessman & automaker John DeLorean, played in this film by Lee Pace. This originally premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last fall, and arrives in a few theaters & VOD next month. Described as a "fast-paced, comedic crime thriller of a bromance gone wrong between John DeLorean, played by Lee Pace, and Jim Hoffman, played by Jason Sudeikis." The cast also includes Judy Greer, Isabel Arraiza, Corey Stoll, Justin Bartha, Michael Cudlitz, Tara Summers, and Iddo Goldberg. This isn't the only DeLorean film we've seen recently - there's the half-doc Framing John DeLorean starring Alec Baldwin as John. This one looks a bit better, though obviously more dramatic and wacky but still compelling and a lot of bit crazy. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Nick Hamm's Driven movie, direct from Love Indie's YouTube:

Set in the early 1980s California, the story follows the meteoric rise of the golden boy of the automotive industry, John DeLorean (Pace) and his iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC), through the eyes of his friendship with charming, ex-con pilot turned FBI informant, Jim Hoffman (Sudeikis). DeLorean turned to unsavory activities to save his financially troubled DeLorean Motor Company, and it was Hoffman who was all too willing to lure the car designer/engineer into a cocaine trafficking ring set up by the FBI. Driven is directed by Irish filmmaker Nick Hamm, director of the films The Very Thought of You, Talk to Angels, The Hole, Godsend, Killing Bono, and The Journey previously. The screenplay is written by Colin Bateman, co-written by Alejandro Carpio. This premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Universal will release Hamm's Driven in select theaters + on VOD starting August 16th later this summer.