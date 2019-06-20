Liam Hemsworth in Official Trailer for NYC Crime Thriller 'Killerman'

"You opened us up to this, you will finish it." Blue Fox Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for the indie action thriller Killerman, the latest from director Malik Bader (Street Thief, Crush, Cash Only). This twisted, gritty crime thriller is about a guy named Moe Diamond, who wakes up after a car accident without any memory of who he is. His colleague reminds him that he is a money launderer, and they're in trouble because some bad cops tried to set them up with dirty money. Now they all want him dead so he goes on the run in NYC. Liam Hemsworth stars as Moe, with Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero, Suraj Sharma, Mike Moh, and Zlatko Buric. This has pretty much every last bad crime flick trope stuffed in - including awful grainy, out-of-focus footage and even a sniper guy with a big ass gun (but why?). This film looks DOA.

Here's the first official trailer for Malik Bader's Killerman, direct from Blue Fox Ent.'s YouTube:

A New York City money launderer named Moe Diamond (Liam Hemsworth) desperately searches for answers after waking up with no memory, millions in stolen cash and drugs, and an insane crew of dirty cops violently hunting him down. Killerman is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Malik Bader, director of the films Street Thief, Crush, and Cash Only previously. Produced by Mary Aloe, Craig Chapman, Myles Nestel, John Schwartz. The film will premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal coming up. Blue Fox will release Bader's Killerman in select US theaters starting August 30th this summer. Anyone?