Liam Neeson & Lesley Manville in First UK Trailer for 'Ordinary Love'

"There isn't a moment… I won't be there with you." Focus Features / Universal UK have debuted an official trailer for an indie cancer drama titled Ordinary Love, from directors Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn (Cherrybomb and Good Vibrations). This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and is next playing at the San Diego and Chicago Film Festivals this fall. The short pitch for this film is perfect: an extraordinary look at ordinary love. Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville (from Phantom Thread) star as a long-standing couple facing a potentially life-changing cancer diagnosis, in this film written by Northern Irish playwright Owen McCafferty. The very small cast includes David Wilmot, Amit Shah, Esh Alladi, and Geraldine McAlinden. This picked up solid reviews out of TIFF, and it looks especially lovely and heartbreaking. This is a really beautiful trailer (perfect song choice) that will bring out some strong emotions. Take a look below.

Here's the UK trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn's Ordinary Love, from YouTube:

Joan and Tom have been married for many years. There is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humour in equal part. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might become of them if something were to happen to her. Ordinary Love is a story about love, survival and the epic questions life throws at each and every one of us. Ordinary Love is co-directed by filmmakers Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn, both co-directors of the films Cherrybomb and Good Vibrations previously. The screenplay is written by Owen McCafferty. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, and next plays at the Chicago and San Diego Film Festivals coming up. Focus Features UK will release this in UK cinemas this December. There's still no US release date set yet. Who's interested?