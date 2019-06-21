Lil Rel Howery & Tiffany Haddish in Trailer for Prank Movie 'Bad Trip'

"We are about to embark upon the trip of a lifetime." Orion Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for a new comedy titled Bad Trip, the latest prank comedy to follow in the footsteps of the "Jackass" series of shows & movies before it. This all-out comedy feature is written by the same guy who wrote Bad Grandpa, to give you an idea of what to expect, and has an actual plot about two friends who go on a cross-country road trip pulling pranks. "Real actors pranking real people." You'll get a taste of how crazy these pranks are in this first trailer. The cast includes Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Charles Green, Adam Meir, and Tiffany Haddish. If you never enjoyed the Jackass movies, you probably won't enjoy this one either. But it is kind of funny to see these people react to such ridiculousness. It's not easy to pull off these kind of pranks.

Here's the first official red band trailer for Kitao Sakurai's Bad Trip, direct from Orion's YouTube:

From the people who brought you "The Eric Andre Show", and also from one of the guys who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, comes a part-prank, part-hidden-camera, and part-road trip comedy about two best friends who embark on a madcap cross-country journey, during which several outrageous scenes were secretly filmed with real-life people who had real-life reactions. Bad Trip is directed by Japanese-American filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, director of the film Aardvark previously, as well as work on "The Eric Andre Show" and a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Jeff Tremaine (Bad Grandpa, "Jackass", "Ridiculousness"), with additional work by Kathryn Borel and Jenna Park. Orion will release Bad Trip in theaters everywhere starting October 25th later this year. Anyone into this? Is it really that funny?