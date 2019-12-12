Magnificent First Trailer for Jon M. Chu's 'In the Heights' Movie Musical

"It's the story of a block that was disappearing… The streets were made of music." WB has debuted the first trailer for the In the Heights movie, based on the Broadway musical of the same name. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music & lyrics with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu's lively & authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. The story follows a bodega owner in Washington Heights, NYC, who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandma's fortune. Starring Anthony Ramos (from the Broadway show), Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. Plus Lin-Manuel Miranda, of course. This looks magnificent! So vibrant, inspiring, empowering.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jon M. Chu's In the Heights, direct from WB's YouTube:

Lights up on Washington Heights… The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In the Heights is directed by American filmmaker Jon M. Chu, director of the films Step Up 2: The Streets, The LXD, Step Up 3D, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jem and the Holograms, Now You See Me 2, and Crazy Rich Asians previously. The script is written by Marc Klein, with music by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Warner Bros will release Chu's In the Heights in theaters everywhere starting June 26th, 2020 next summer. First impression? Who's excited for this?