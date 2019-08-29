Linda Hamilton & Natalia Reyes in Full 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer

"If you don't make it, everybody dies!" Paramount has revealed a new full-length trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth Terminator movie that brings us all the way back to the first two James Cameron movies. This one throws away those other sequels and gives us an actual direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, starting up the day after Judgement Day. Badass actress Linda Hamilton returns as the first Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back again, along with Edward Furlong as the original John Connor. Cameron is producing and is credited on the story. The cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Brett Azar as the new T-800, along with Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, Tábata Cerezo, and Björn Freiberg. This definitely looks like it has some awesome action, but I'm not sure if the rest of it will hold up. Almost too much going on in here. Fire it up.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ official poster) for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate here, or the behind-the-scenes featurette.

"Welcome to the day after Judgment Day." This sixth installment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by American filmmaker Tim Miller, co-founder of Blur Studios, who went from VFX work to the director of the first Deadpool movie previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, and Justin Rhodes. Based on a story by James Cameron, and David S. Goyer & Justin Rhodes. Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison of Skydance. Paramount will release Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters everywhere starting on November 1st this fall. Your thoughts?