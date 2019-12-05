Liu Yifei Rules the Full Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Movie

"Loyal, brave, and true - it is my duty to protect my family." Disney has just debuted the official full-length official trailer for their live-action Mulan movie, following the initial teaser reveal earlier this summer. This live-action update of Mulan is directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife) and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Hua Mulan. It's still based on the 1998 animated movie, about a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to fight and save her father. Set in China during the Han dynasty, she takes her father's place to fight off a Hun invasion. The cast includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. I almost don't want to admit it, but this looks great! Yes, it's more Disney product but I'll be damned, it looks like a thrilling story told beautifully. Looking forward to watching this.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ new poster) for Niki Caro's Mulan movie, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Niki Caro's Mulan movie here, to see the first reveal again.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever. Mulan is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of the films Memory & Desire, Whale Rider, North Country, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife previously. The screenplay is co-written by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Elizabeth Martin; inspired by the original 1998 animated movie. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Disney will open Caro's Mulan in theaters starting March 27th, 2020 in a few more months. Excited now?