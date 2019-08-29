Logan Miller & Kristine Froseth Haunted in the Jungle in 'Prey' Trailer

"What if your very own slice of paradise was actually a nightmare?" Blumhouse has launched an official trailer for a horror thriller movie titled just Prey, produced by Hyde Park Entertainment and ImageNation. This jungle island survival movie is the latest from French horror filmmaker Franck Khalfoun (P2, Maniac, Amityville: The Awakening). To help rehabilitate a high school senior for behavioral issues, he is placed on a uninhabited island, but soon finds he is not alone. Being discovered could prove deadly. Logan Miller & Kristine Froseth star as two young strangers forced to run and fight for their lives against a mysterious and deadly force lurking deep in the jungle. This also reminds me a bit of J.D. Dillard's Sweetheart, about a deserted island that's haunted by some creepy ass creature. But this still looks like it has some gnarly scares.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Franck Khalfoun's Prey, direct from Blumhouse's YouTube:

From Hyde Park Entertainment, ImageNation and Blumhouse Productions, the terrifying thriller stars Logan Miller and Kristine Froseth as two young strangers forced to run and fight for their lives against a mysterious and deadly force lurking deep in the jungle of a secluded island retreat. Prey, also known as Solo in development, is directed by French horror filmmaker Franck Khalfoun, director of the films P2, Wrong Turn at Tahoe, Maniac, I Lived, and Amityville: The Awakening previously. The screenplay is written by David Coggeshall and Franck Khalfoun. Produced by Ashok Amritraj, Jason Blum, Travis Cluff, Chris Lofing; co-produced by Phillip Dawe. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Blumhouse will debut Khalfoun's Prey in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 27th.