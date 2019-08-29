MOVIE TRAILERS

Logan Miller & Kristine Froseth Haunted in the Jungle in 'Prey' Trailer

by
August 29, 2019
Source: YouTube

Prey Trailer

"What if your very own slice of paradise was actually a nightmare?" Blumhouse has launched an official trailer for a horror thriller movie titled just Prey, produced by Hyde Park Entertainment and ImageNation. This jungle island survival movie is the latest from French horror filmmaker Franck Khalfoun (P2, Maniac, Amityville: The Awakening). To help rehabilitate a high school senior for behavioral issues, he is placed on a uninhabited island, but soon finds he is not alone. Being discovered could prove deadly. Logan Miller & Kristine Froseth star as two young strangers forced to run and fight for their lives against a mysterious and deadly force lurking deep in the jungle. This also reminds me a bit of J.D. Dillard's Sweetheart, about a deserted island that's haunted by some creepy ass creature. But this still looks like it has some gnarly scares.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Franck Khalfoun's Prey, direct from Blumhouse's YouTube:

Prey Movie Poster

From Hyde Park Entertainment, ImageNation and Blumhouse Productions, the terrifying thriller stars Logan Miller and Kristine Froseth as two young strangers forced to run and fight for their lives against a mysterious and deadly force lurking deep in the jungle of a secluded island retreat. Prey, also known as Solo in development, is directed by French horror filmmaker Franck Khalfoun, director of the films P2, Wrong Turn at Tahoe, Maniac, I Lived, and Amityville: The Awakening previously. The screenplay is written by David Coggeshall and Franck Khalfoun. Produced by Ashok Amritraj, Jason Blum, Travis Cluff, Chris Lofing; co-produced by Phillip Dawe. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Blumhouse will debut Khalfoun's Prey in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 27th.

