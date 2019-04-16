Looking Back at 21 Movies in One More 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

"Heroes… it's an old-fashioned notion." We're just over a week away. The final countdown is on. It's almost here. Are you ready? Disney has debuted one more final trailer for Avengers: Endgame, and it's the best one yet. This is technically a TV spot, but it runs a full 2 and 1/2 minutes, making it pretty much a trailer even though they're technically not releasing any more. This one combines bits of footage from all 22 Marvel movies so far, every last one of them, bringing them together for this epic cinematic event. And it's exciting as hell. Engame stars everyone in the MCU: Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and many more. Fire it up and enjoy this glorious trailer before the movie opens next week.

Here's the "To The End" TV spot (+ Odeon poster) for the Russo Bros' Avengers: Endgame, on YouTube:

The Avengers prepare for a final showdown with Thanos. A culmination of 22 interconnected movies, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the final turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is once again directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, known as the Russo Brothers, directors of the movies Welcome to Collinwood, You Me and Dupree, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely; based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Disney and Marvel Studios will release the Russo Brothers' finale Avengers: Endgame in theaters everywhere starting April 26th, 2019 to kick off the summer. Get your tickets to see this here.