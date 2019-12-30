Looking Back: Sleepy Skunk's 2010s Decade in Review Movie Mashup

"We accept the love we think we deserve." Ten years of dramas. Ten years of action. Ten years of comedy. Ten years of horror. Ten years of indies. Ten years of emotions of every kind. Ten years of excitement. Ten years of cinema. SleepySkunk has put together an epic "Movie Trailer Mashup of the Decade" looking back at the 2010s. We've been posting "SleepySkunk's" movie trailer mashups for the last decade, ever since 2012 and every year since then right up to 2019 (watch his year in review video here). This extensive video recap is a thrilling look at so many movies, and I'm glad he lists the name & year for each one. In case there are any you want to catch up with and/or rewatch while we're all looking back at these past ten years. Enjoy.

This 2010s Decade in Review retrospective is direct from SleepySkunk's YouTube page. As usual with these video retrospectives, there's probably a few scenes you might not recognize or some you do and want to rewatch, which is why these videos are so exciting. For previous SleepySkunk retrospectives for each year, click to watch each here: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012. One of my favorite lines from any film this decade is in this: "Some days you want to relive forever. Some days you only want to live once. But in the end, I try to live every day as if it was the final day of my extraordinary, ordinary life." It's from Richard Curtis' film About Time. To see the list of music, visit YouTube. What are your faves of the decade?