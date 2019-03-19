Lost Again in New Full-Length Trailer for Pixar's Sequel 'Toy Story 4'

"Awww, Sheriff Woody always coming to the rescue…" Disney + Pixar have finally revealed the first full-length official trailer for Toy Story 4, following a number of fun teasers released over the past few months this year. Now we know exactly what this is about. When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy… Pixar's latest sequel looks like it builds on the emotions in Toy Story 3, taking us on another journey outside of their home. All the other regular voices are back: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, and Bonnie Hunt, with newcomers Keegan Michael-Key & Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, along with Tony Hale as Forky. Bo Peep is sure lookin' badass, and it seems like quite a heartfelt adventure for all the toys. Enjoy.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ new poster) for Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4, from YouTube:

Everyone's favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called "Forky" arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he's not a toy at all—and he'd rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they'd let him. Pixar's Toy Story 4 is directed by American filmmaker Josh Cooley, making his feature directorial debut after directing other various projects at Pixar including the short film Riley's First Date?, and the TV shorts "Mater's Tall Tales" and "Toy Story of Terror". The script is credited to John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton & Pete Docter & Lee Unkrich, with Stephany Folsom. Disney will open Pixar's Toy Story 4 in theaters starting June 21st this summer. How's this looking so far?