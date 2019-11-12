Lovely International Trailer for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

"He's just about the nicest person I've ever met. I just don't know if he's for real…" Sony has debuted a new "international" trailer for the wonderfully uplifting A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which stars Tom Hanks as the beloved Fred Rogers from the TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood". The film is directed by the exceptionally talented Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and is a follow-up to the excellent documentary about Mr. Rogers, Won't You Be My Neighbor?. The story focuses on Rogers' relationship with Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, a cynical journalist who is assigned a profile of Fred and learns about empathy, kindness, and decency during his time with him. The film's cast includes Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett, Tammy Blanchard, Wendy Makkena, Sakina Jaffrey, & Carmen Cusack. This looks so delightful, so inspiring, and I can't wait to see it. Seems to be the dose of kindness and goodness we all need right now.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks portrays Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. When a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning lessons about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Marielle Heller, director of the films The Diary of a Teenage Girl and Can You Ever Forgive Me? previously. The screenplay is written by Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue; inspired by Tom Junod's magazine article. Produced by Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, and Youree Henley. Sony Pictures will release Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters everywhere starting on November 22nd, just before Thanksgiving week, coming up later this month. Planning to go see this one?