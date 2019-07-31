Lupita Nyong'o in UK Trailer for Fun Zombie Comedy 'Little Monsters'

"My job is to keep them safe!" Altitude Films has released an official UK trailer for the indie zombie horror comedy Little Monsters, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category earlier this year. This wild and crazy zombie comedy is about a teacher and an aimless guy who end up on a field trip to a petting zoo when a zombie outbreak arrives. It also played at the SXSW Film Festival in spring and the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. Lupita Nyong'o stars as the engimatic teacher who fights back to keep her kids safe, along with Alexander England as the tag along Dave, and Josh Gad as an asshole TV personality who freaks out when the zombies arrive. Also with Stephen Peacocke, Kat Stewart, Nadia Townsend, Marshall Napier, Henry Nixon, and Rahel Romahn. I really, really enjoyed this film at Sundance, it's hilarious and dark and it doesn't hold back in any way - as you'll see in this trailer. Watch out.

Here's the first red band UK trailer for Abe Forsythe's Little Monsters, direct from Altitude's YouTube:

After a rough breakup, directionless Dave (England) crashes at his sister's place. When an opportunity arises to chaperone an upcoming school excursion alongside the charming and enigmatic teacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong'o), Dave jumps at the chance to impress her. But what he wasn't anticipating was Teddy McGiggle (Gad), an obnoxious children's television personality who shapes the excursion's activities. What he was expecting even less was a zombie invasion, which unfolds after an experiment at a nearby military base goes awry. Armed only with the resourcefulness of kindergartners, Dave, Miss Caroline, and Teddy must work together to keep the monsters at bay and carve a way out with their guts intact. Little Monsters is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Abe Forsythe, director of the films Navin Wants to Be a Superhero, Ned, and Down Under previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Forsythe's Little Monsters in select US theaters starting sometime this fall. Who's in?