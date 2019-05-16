'Lying & Stealing' Official Trailer with Theo James & Emily Rartajkowski

"If Sutton were alive today, he wouldn't be robbing banks - he'd be robbing the wealthy." Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an indie con thriller titled Lying & Stealing directed by Matt Aselton. The film tells the story of two clever grifters who team up for one big heist. Ivan is a gifted and discerning art thief who wants out. Elyse is an aspiring actress whose own past transgressions in Hollywood haunt her, as well as a mountain of debt. These two outsiders are drawn to each other. Starring Theo James and Emily Rartajkowski, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Fred Melamed, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tim Bader, Evan Handler, and Keith Powell. It looks like a fun, low budget art heist film - but doesn't seem that original.

Here's the first official trailer for Matt Aselton's Lying & Stealing, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Ivan (Theo James) is a gifted and discerning art thief who wants out. Elyse (Emily Rartajkowski) is an aspiring actress whose own past transgressions in Hollywood haunt her. These two clever grifters decide to team up for one last, big daring heist. Lying & Stealing is directed by filmmaker Matt Aselton, his second feature film after making Gigantic previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Aselton and Adam Nagata. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Aselton's Lying & Stealing in select US theaters starting on July 12th, 2019. Who's interested?