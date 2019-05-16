MOVIE TRAILERS

'Lying & Stealing' Official Trailer with Theo James & Emily Rartajkowski

by
May 16, 2019
Source: YouTube

Lying & Stealing Trailer

"If Sutton were alive today, he wouldn't be robbing banks - he'd be robbing the wealthy." Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an indie con thriller titled Lying & Stealing directed by Matt Aselton. The film tells the story of two clever grifters who team up for one big heist. Ivan is a gifted and discerning art thief who wants out. Elyse is an aspiring actress whose own past transgressions in Hollywood haunt her, as well as a mountain of debt. These two outsiders are drawn to each other. Starring Theo James and Emily Rartajkowski, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Fred Melamed, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tim Bader, Evan Handler, and Keith Powell. It looks like a fun, low budget art heist film - but doesn't seem that original.

Here's the first official trailer for Matt Aselton's Lying & Stealing, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Lying & Stealing

Ivan (Theo James) is a gifted and discerning art thief who wants out. Elyse (Emily Rartajkowski) is an aspiring actress whose own past transgressions in Hollywood haunt her. These two clever grifters decide to team up for one last, big daring heist. Lying & Stealing is directed by filmmaker Matt Aselton, his second feature film after making Gigantic previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Aselton and Adam Nagata. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Aselton's Lying & Stealing in select US theaters starting on July 12th, 2019. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net