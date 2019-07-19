Madison Iseman & Paloma Kwiatkowski in Punk Rock 'Riot Girls' Trailer

"There's people out there, they want to kill us!" Cranked Up Films has unveiled an official trailer for a punk rock apocalyptic love story titled Riot Girls, the feature directorial debut of Canadian filmmaker Jovanka Vuckovic (of "The Box" segment from XX). After all the adults are wiped out from a mysterious disease, the surviving kids split into two groups: the have not Eastsiders vs. the tyrannical Westside Titans. When one of their own is captured by the Titans, it's up to punk rockers and best friends Nat and Scratch to lead the East side teens on a deadly, high-octane mission that will forever alter the future of Potter's Bluff. Madison Iseman and Paloma Kwiatkowski co-star, with a young cast including Alexandre Bourgeois, Ajay Friese, Munro Chambers, Carson MacCormac, and Jenny Raven. This looks gnarly, a spunky mash-up of genres and concepts, might be a big debut to keep an eye on this fall. Two girls. Two gangs. No rules.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Jovanka Vuckovic's Riot Girls, direct from YouTube:

Riot Girls is set after a mysterious illness has killed all adults. The town of Potter's Bluff has been divided into two rival factions, the 'East side', made up of scrappy scavengers living amongst the ruins, and the 'West side' which hoards its wealth in the former high school and is ruled by brutal dictator, Jeremy (Munro Chambers). When Jack (Alexandre Bourgeois), an Eastsider, is forced to kill two Westsiders while on a scavenging mission, he is captured and taken back to the West side where he awaits public execution. Jack's sister, Nat (Iseman), and her best friend, Scratch (Kwiatkowski), must cross into dangerous territory if they hope to save him. Their treacherous journey reveals not only the power of their love, but the depths of their courage. Riot Girls is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jovanka Vuckovic, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Katherine Collins. This premieres at Outfest, then Fantasia Fest, and will also play at the Sitges Film Festival this year. Cranked Up will release Vuckovic's Riot Girls in select theaters + on VOD starting September 13th, 2019.