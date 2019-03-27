Madison Lawlor in Trailer for Award-Winning Dramedy 'Daddy Issues'

"So what's your deal?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted a trailer for an indie dramedy titled Daddy Issues, which won the Audience Award for Best First Feature at the the Outfest Film Festival last year. The film is the feature debut of filmmaker Amara Cash, and stars Madison Lawlor as Maya, a 19-year-old queer pixie artist. One day in LA she meets and falls madly in love with her Insta-crush: the sexually fluid fashionista, Jasmine, played by Montana Manning. It's all gumdrops and fairytales until Maya discovers Jasmine's passionate relationship with a secret sugar daddy, a doctor named Simon. The full cast includes Andrew Pifko, Kamala Jones, Jodi Carol Harrison, Seth Cassell, Monte Markham, Ronnie Clark, and Lissa Danshaw. This looks unique and stimulating, with some fresh and exciting filmmaking. Take a peek.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amara Cash's Daddy Issues, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Daddy Issues follows Maya (Madison Lawlor), a 19-year-old queer artist, who escapes into her candy colored world of drawing emo cartoons and cyber-stalking her insta-crush Jasmine, a sexually fluid fashion designer. One night Maya meets Jasmine IRL. Sparks fly and the two begin a romance that gives Maya her first taste of true love and Jasmine the inspiration to jumpstart her career. It’s all gumdrops and fairytales until Maya discovers Jasmine’s in an unconventional relationship with Simon, a doctor moonlighting as a sugar daddy. What started as a dream come true suddenly turns into Maya’s worst nightmare. Daddy Issues is directed by American filmmaker Amara Cash, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and episodes of "Duh-tective Stories" previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Bloom, from a story by Bloom and Cash. This premiered at Outfest in LA last year. Gravitas will release Cash's Daddy Issues in select theaters + on VOD starting April 19th next month. Visit the official website.