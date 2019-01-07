MOVIE TRAILERS

Mads Mikkelsen in First Trailer for Action Thriller 'Polar' From Netflix

by
January 7, 2019
Source: YouTube

Polar Trailer

"Why are you doing this?" "I like it." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a stylistic action thriller film titled Polar, the latest film by a Swedish filmmaker named Jonas Åkerlund, who also directed the black metal film Lords of Chaos - which is also getting released early this year. Polar stars Mads Mikkelsen as a master assassin who comes out of retirement to contend with a group of young hit men. The cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, Matt Lucas, Ruby O. Fee, Fei Ren, Anthony Grant, Josh Cruddas, Robert Maillet, Julian Richings, Johnny Knoxville and Richard Dreyfuss. It's based on the Dark Horse graphic novel "Polar: Came from the Cold" written by Victor Santos. This looks super stylish and comic booky, with tons of cheesy action scenes. Might be fun, but I don't think it's going to be any good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonas Åkerlund's Polar, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Polar Movie Poster

The world's top assassin, Duncan Vizla (Mikkelsen), aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced. Polar is directed by Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, a veteran music video director and director of the films Spun, Horsemen, Small Apartments, Rammstein: Paris, plus Lords of Chaos most recently. The screenplay is written by Jayson Rothwell; produced by Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer and Hartley Gorenstein. Based on the Dark Horse graphic novel "Polar: Came from the Cold" by Victor Santos. Netflix will release Åkerlund's Polar streaming exclusively starting January 25th later this month. Who's down?

