Marchánt Davis in First Trailer for Chris Morris' 'The Day Shall Come'

"If necessary, we'll call on the dinosaurs." Entertainment One in the UK has unveiled the first official trailer for The Day Shall Come the new film from acclaimed British filmmaker Chris Morris, who last made Four Lions in 2010. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and opens in theaters this fall, thankfully fairly soon because this looks genius. Based on 100 true stories, the "explosive" new film from Chris Morris is an emotionally gripping, laugh out loud thriller that exposes the dark farce at the heart of the homeland security project: It is harder to catch a real terrorist than it is to manufacture your own. A preacher in Miami is tricked by the FBI into becoming the liaison between them and a real terrorist group. Marchánt Davis stars as Moses; he's joined by Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O'Hare, Kayvan Novak, Jim Gaffigan, Miles Robbins, Pej Vahdat, Adam David Thompson, Mousa Kraish, James Adomian, and Malcolm M. Mays. Oh yeah this looks subversive and hilarious, another ingenious satire from Morris.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Chris Morris' The Day Shall Come, direct from eOne's YouTube:

"Sometimes it's harder to catch a real terrorist than it is to manufacture your own." An impoverished preacher (Marchánt Davis) who brings hope to the Miami projects is offered cash to save his family from eviction. He has no idea his sponsor works for the FBI who plan to turn him into a criminal by fueling his madcap revolutionary dreams. The Day Shall Come is directed by acclaimed British writer / filmmaker Chris Morris, of the film Four Lions previously plus the TV show "Brass Eye". The screenplay is written by Jesse Armstrong and Chris Morris, with additional material by Sean Gray & Tony Roche. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Morris' The Day Shall Come in select US theaters starting September 27th this fall, then it opens in the UK on October 11th. How does that look?