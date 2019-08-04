Margaret Qualley & Nick Robinson in Trailer for 'Strange But True' Film

"There's more answers than those you can see." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an odd indie dramatic thriller titled Strange But True, based on John Searles' book of the same name. This domestic suspense-thriller stars quite an impressive cast, lead by Margaret Qualley (the talk of the town thanks to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) plus Nick Robinson (just coming off of Love, Simon), along with Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Blythe Danner, Brian Cox, Connor Jessup, and Mena Massoud. The plot is about a young woman who surprises the family of her deceased boyfriend by telling them she's pregnant with his child years later. She also reconnects with her boyfriend's brother, who might still have feelings for her. The first half of this trailer it seems like oh, this looks like a good drama, why haven't we heard more about this? But by the end it gets totally nuts, deep into "sinister" WTF is going on territory. Strange indeed.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Rowan Athale's Strange But True, direct from YouTube:

A top-notch cast headlines the shocking new mystery-thriller Strange But True. Based on the best-selling novel by John Searles, the film is the riveting tale of an estranged family reunited by an unlikely truth that unravels a web of deadly lies. A woman surprises the family of her deceased boyfriend by telling them she's pregnant with his child years later. Strange But True is directed by British-Indian filmmaker Rowan Athale, his second feature film after making Wasteland previously. The screenplay is by Eric Garcia, based on John Searles' novel of the same name. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival this year. Lionsgate will debut Athale's Strange But True in select theaters + on VOD starting September 6th. Who's curious?