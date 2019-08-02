Marlon Wayans & Marlon Wayans in Trailer for 'Sextuplets' for Netflix

"Since we hit the road together, I've done things I've only seen on television." Netflix has just launched an official trailer for a new comedy from Marlon Wayans titled Sextuplets, and it looks as awful as it sounds and seems just from that title alone. From the director of the spoofs A Haunted House and Fifty Shades of Black comes a new comedy about an expecting father-to-be who discovers that he has many other siblings and tries to track them down before his baby is born. This is a spoof on, another comedy, maybe? But who cares, it looks terrible. Marlon Wayans stars in the lead role, and plays all the other siblings, much like Tyler Perry does in his movies. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Glynn Turman, Bresha Webb, Debbi Morgan, and Michael Ian Black. Why do they still make these kind of movies? It looks so, so bad.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Tiddes' Sextuplets, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Sextuplets tells the story of Alan (Marlon Wayans), an expectant father who grew up believing he was an only child. While searching for his birth mother, Alan comes face-to-face with a brother he never knew existed, Russell, who helps him uncover their secret status as sextuplets (all played by Wayans). Soon they begin a spontaneous road trip to track down all their additional siblings, but not before Alan wonders whether exploring his roots was a huge mistake. Sextuplets is directed by American filmmaker Michael Tiddes, director of the films A Haunted House, A Haunted House 2, Fifty Shades of Black, and Naked previously. The screenplay is by Rick Alvarez and Mike Glock and Marlon Wayans. Netflix will debut Tiddes & Wayans' Sextuplets streaming exclusively starting on August 16th this month. Anyone? Please say no…?