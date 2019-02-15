Mary Kay Place Stars in First Trailer for Kent Jones' Indie Drama 'Diane'

"I just want to now for once and for all: do you forgive me or not?" IFC Films has unveiled the trailer for an indie drama titled Diane, the feature directorial debut of doc filmmaker + cinephile Kent Jones. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and stopped by the Locarno, Deauville, Vancouver, Chicago, Denver, and St. Louis Film Festivals last year. Diane, played by Mary Kay Place (from The Big Chill, Being John Malkovich, Sweet Home Alabama), fills her days helping others and desperately attempting to bond with her drug-addict son. As these pieces of her existence begin to fade, she finds herself confronting memories she'd sooner forget than face. Featuring a supporting cast including Jake Lacy, Andrea Martin, Estelle Parsons, Deirdre O'Connell, Joyce Van Patten, Phyllis Gallagher, Glynnis O'Connor, and Paul McIsaac. This is an impressive trailer, throwing some creative twists into the usual format. Worth a look.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Kent Jones' Diane, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Diane (Mary Kay Place) lives alone in western Massachusetts, spending her days caring for others and always putting herself last. Her life revolves around her cousins, her friends, her beloved aunts and uncles, and the people she serves at church suppers. Her most precious burden is her grown son, Brian (Jake Lacy), constantly in-and-out of rehab but not fully honest with himself about his addiction. And hovering over Diane's duty-bound existence is the shadow of guilt for an old sin. Solitude opens to new levels of perception and being… past and present collide… people come and go… and Diane is confronted with the possibility of forgiveness. Diane is both written and directed by Kent Jones, making his feature directorial debut after two documentaries, A Letter to Elia and Hitchcock/Truffaut, and years of work as the director of the New York Film Festival previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other fests. IFC will release Jones' Diane in select US theaters starting on March 29th.