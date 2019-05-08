Matt Bomer in Official Trailer for Los Angeles-Set Dramedy 'Papi Chulo'

"You may think I'm crazy… loco!" Blue Fox Entertainment has debuted a trailer for an indie dramedy titled Papi Chulo, set in Los Angeles. The story in this follows a local weatherman, played by Matt Bomer, who has a breakdown and decides to focus his efforts on home improvement. He hires a middle-aged Latino day laborer named Ernesto, and strikes up a friendship with the migrant worker. The title translates directly to "Pimp Daddy" but is kinda just slang to mean an attractive guy, a bit like "handsome daddy" - which most likely refers to Bomer (known best as one of the hotties from Magic Mike). Alejandro Patiño co-stars as Ernesto, with a small cast including Elena Campbell-Martinez, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michael Shepperd, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Shaughn Buchholz. This is a bit cheesy, but it actually looks pretty good - offering good life lessons and awkward charm amidst the friendship. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for John Butler's Papi Chulo, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

After a newly-single local TV weatherman (Matt Bomer) is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a middle-aged Latino day laborer named Ernesto (Alejandro Patino) to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing much in common, the two men develop an unexpected but profound friendship in this darkly comedic reflection on class, ethnicity, and companionship in contemporary Los Angeles. Papi Chulo is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker John Butler, of the films The Bachelor Weekend and Handsome Devil previously, as well as episodes of "Your Bad Self" for Ireland's RTE. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the most recent Palm Springs, Dublin, and Newport Beach Film Festivals. Blue Fox will release Butler's Papi Chulo in select theaters + on VOD starting June 7th, 2019 coming up next month. Who wants to see this?