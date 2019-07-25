Maxine Peake & Eleanor Worthington-Cox in Trailer for Horror 'Gwen'

"As the blood passes from the body, so does the evil." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie folk horror film titled Gwen, set in Wales. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and after playing at a few festivals this year is getting a theatrical + VOD release in the US in August. This dark folk tale is set in the hills of Wales during the industrial revolution, following a young girl named Gwen, played by Eleanor Worthington-Cox. With her father absent, her mother falling to a mysterious, and a mob of angry villagers threatening to take her farm, a mysterious evil begins to take hold of her home. The cast includes Maxine Peake (from Theory of Everything, Funny Cow, Peterloo), Richard Harrington, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mark Lewis Jones, Richard Elfyn, and Gwion Glyn. Looks quite spooky.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ posters) for William McGregor's Gwen, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Gwen (Worthington-Cox) is a young girl desperately trying to hold her home together – struggling with her mother's mysterious illness, her father's absence and a ruthless mining company encroaching on their land. As a growing darkness begins to take grip of her home, the local community grows suspicious and turns on Gwen and her family. Gwen is written and directed by English filmmaker William McGregor, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and a segment in the film The Ministry of Stories Anthology of Horror. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the Göteborg and Edinburgh Film Festivals earlier this year. RLJE Films will release McGregor's Gwen in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 16th next month. For more updates follow RLJE. Who's interested?