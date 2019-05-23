Maya Erskine & Jack Quaid in Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Plus One'

"I'll set you up so you can do your thang, you know!" RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Plus One, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival just last month. This fresh take on the still-single-at-friends-wedding comedy is about two longtime single friends who agree to be each other's plus one at every wedding they've been invited to. Set over a summer of weddings – Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid star as Alice and Ben, respectively. And the cast also includes Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Perrey Reeves, and Ed Begley, Jr. This looks and sounds and seems like pretty much every other singles romantic comedy where they realize that yes, as they literally say in this trailer, waiting for someone perfect doesn't lead you anywhere. And the right person is right in front of you. These are always the same.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Chan & Andrew Rhymer's Plus One, direct from YouTube:

Long-time friends Alice (Maya Erskine) and Ben (Jack Quaid) find themselves in that inevitable year that all late 20-somethings experience—in which seemingly every person they know gets married—and agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of insufferable weddings. Plus One is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Jeff Chan ("Adam Ruins Everything") & Andrew Rhymer ("Hotel Reject"), both making their feature directorial debut with this film after a few shorts together previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. RLJE Films will release Chan & Rhymer's Plus One in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 14th, 2019 coming up next month. "No one can survive alone." Who's up to go see this?