MOVIE TRAILERS

McConaughey in Second Trailer for Harmony Korine's 'The Beach Bum'

by
January 23, 2019
Source: YouTube

The Beach Bum Trailer

"It all stops now - the foolishness. And if you mess this up, it's jail time." Light that blunt and get ready, this looks like the ultimate stoner flick. Neon has debuted the second official red band trailer for Harmony Korine's latest film The Beach Bum, a spiritual sequel to Spring Breakers. And it looks just as crazy, if not even crazier, than that movie. The Beach Bum stars Matthew McConaughey as a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules. McConaughey looks totally, totally wild in this, but the rest of the cast looks wacky insane too: Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Stefania LaVie Owen, Martin Lawrence, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill. I don't even know what the plot is, everyone in this just seems stoned or totally weird or crazy, but that might be exactly why this is going to be a trippy experience unlike any other. Fire this up.

Here's the second red band trailer for Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, direct from YouTube:

The Beach Bum Poster

You can still watch the first trailer for Korine's The Beach Bum here, to see the original intro again.

Follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules. Also co-starring Snoop Dog, Zac Efron, and Isla Fisher, The Beach Bum is a refreshingly original and subversive new comedy. The Beach Bum is written, produced, and directed by American indie filmmaker Harmony Korine, director of the films Gummo, Julien Donkey-Boy, Mister Lonely, Trash Humpers, and Spring Breakers previously. The film is officially set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March. Neon will then release Korine's The Beach Bum in select US theaters starting on March 22nd coming up. For more info + updates, follow @NEONrated. So does this look like a must see?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net