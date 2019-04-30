Meet a Passionate Animal Lover in 'For the Birds' Documentary Trailer

"I would die for them." Dogwoof has debuted an official trailer for the documentary For the Birds, which played at AFI Docs + the Sheffield Documentary Festival last year. The film is about a woman named Kathy, whose love for birds has changed her life – she lives with 200 pet chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys. The film begins by profiling her battle with local animal rescuers, but then shifts into focusing on her marriage to her husband Gary - and how her love for these birds has taken a toll on her marriage and her well-being. I'm a big, big fan of documentaries about animals and people who love them and care for them (also see: Buddy or The Biggest Little Farm), and this is right up my alley. Though I'm super nervous to see how this obsession has affected her so deeply, it looks a bit upsetting but still utterly compelling. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Miron's doc For the Birds, direct from YouTube:

In Richard Miron's surprising and empathetic ​For the Birds​, we follow an unusual woman named Kathy who lives with 200 pet chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys. What starts as a story seemingly about Kathy's battle with the local animal advocacy groups slowly transforms into an intimate drama about her relationship with her husband Gary, and the toll the birds have taken on their marriage and her well-being. Filmed over the course of five years, this sensitive tale about one woman's world breaking down—poignant and absorbing in equal measure—is ultimately one of hope about the possibility of regaining one’s life. For the Birds is directed by documentary filmmaker Richard Miron, making his first full-length film after another short doc previously, and other work as a doc editor, too. This premiered at the Sheffield Documentary Festival last year, and also played at AFI Docs. Dogwoof will release Miron's For the Birds in select US theaters starting May 31st coming up. For more info, visit the official website. Who's interested?