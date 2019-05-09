Meet Mother: Full Trailer for Robot Sci-Fi Film 'I Am Mother' on Netflix

"The path will not be easy. The world outside is lifeless." Netflix has finally unveiled the first official trailer for a smart sci-fi film called I Am Mother, which is the big directorial debut of award-winning Australian commercials director Grant Sputore. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as one of the few sci-fi movies in the selection, and earned some mixed reviews, but it's most definitely worthy of your attention if you like sci-fi at all. I Am Mother is about a teenage girl who is raised underground by a kindly robot called "Mother" -- designed to repopulate the earth following the extinction of humankind. But their unique bond is threatened when an inexplicable stranger arrives with alarming news. The film stars Clara Rugaard and Hilary Swank, with Rose Byrne as the voice of "Mother". The robot is designed by Weta, and it looks badass. I really enjoyed this film at Sundance (here's my review), it's impressive in many ways including the world-building. This trailer reveals a LOT of the film - so watch out if you don't like spoilers.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Grant Sputore's I Am Mother, direct from YouTube:

I Am Mother is a sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl (Clara Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne, performed by Luke Hawker), a robot designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind. But the pair’s unique relationship is threatened when an injured stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives with news that calls into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions. I Am Mother is directed by Australian filmmaker Grant Sputore, making his feature directorial debut after one short film, and directing award-winning commercials for years previously. The screenplay is by Michael Lloyd Green. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Netflix will release Sputore's I Am Mother streaming exclusively starting June 7th, 2019 coming up this summer. First impression? Who's into this?