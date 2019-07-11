Meet the Boy Bosses of Naples in Official US Trailer for 'Piranhas' Film

"There are only three guys running the hood. We could take over." Music Box Films has unveiled an official US trailer for an Italian mob drama titled Piranhas, originally titled La paranza dei bambini in Italian. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Silver Bear award for Best Screenplay; it also played at the Seattle, Shanghai, Sydney, & Chicago Critics Film Festivals this year. As the older mobsters in Naples get locked away, the gangsters become younger and younger. Piranhas is about a gang of teenage boys who stalk the streets of Naples armed with hand guns and AK-47s to do their mob bosses' bidding. Adapted from Gomorrah writer Roberto Saviano's novel "The Piranhas: The Boy Bosses of Naples". Starring Francesco Di Napoli, Viviana Aprea, Mattia Piano Del Balzo, Ciro Vecchione, Ciro Pellecchia, and Ar Tem. This is being called both a "gangster flick and a vibrant tale of adolescence."

Here's the official US trailer (+ original posters) for Claudio Giovannesi's Piranhas, direct from YouTube:

Set in Naples, Piranhas is based on a book by Gomorrah writer / investigative reporter Roberto Saviani. Ambitious, charismatic 15-year-old Nicola and his friends go from being petty thieves to gun-toting gangsters virtually overnight. As the gangs' older generations are locked away in prison, the gangsters become younger & younger. The baby-faced protagonists struggle with family, peer pressure, romance, all while swaggering haplessly into a bloody war to control their streets. Piranhas, originally titled La paranza dei bambini in Italian, is directed by Italian filmmaker Claudio Giovannesi, director of the films La casa sulle nuvole, Alì Blue Eyes, and Fiore previously The screenplay is written by Claudio Giovannesi & Roberto Saviano & Maurizio Braucci; adapted from Roberto Saviano's novel. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. Music Box Films will release Giovannesi's Piranhas in select US theaters starting August 2nd coming up this summer. Who's intrigued?