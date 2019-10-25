Meet the Cruise Ship Baron in First Trailer for 'King of The Cruise' Doc

"I am less invisible than most people, because I'm a baron." Dogwoof has unveiled the first official trailer for an interesting new documentary titled King of The Cruise, set to premiere at the IDFA documentary festival in Amsterdam next month with no other release yet. A peek into the decadent and bizarre world of luxurious cruise ships, starring an attention-seeking Scottish Baron on a mission to be seen. Baron Ronald Busch Reisinger of Inneryne spends his time on outrageous cruise ships amongst romantic couples, wealthy families, hardworking staff and retired elderly. But, of course, beneath his heft is a lonely man, expressing his desire for recognition and validation. This seems like a fascinating look at how much people will build themselves up and put on a performance just to connect in the simplest way with other people. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Sophie Dros' doc King of The Cruise, direct from Dogwoof's YouTube:

Baron Ronald Busch Reisinger of Inneryne spends his time on outrageous cruise ships amongst romantic couples, wealthy families, hardworking staff and retired elderly. On one such cruise we follow the Baron; parading on the decks in his feudal quilt and king’s cape, he leaves a first impression of being proud and arrogant, bragging about his status, wealth and extravagant life. But there is something underneath his swagger; a universal human desire for recognition and validation. King of The Cruise is directed by doc filmmaker Sophie Dros, director of the film Genderblend and a few other short films previously. This will premiere at the IDFA Documentary Festival coming up this fall. Dogwoof will release the film in the UK, but no official release is set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Anyone intrigued by this guy?