Meet the Photographer in 'The Times of Bill Cunningham' Doc Trailer

"Suddenly all the doors open, and everything I'd known I could record." Greenwich Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary called The Times of Bill Cunningham, which first premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. This is yet another great documentary about an iconic photographer - Bill Cunningham. He sadly passed away in 2016 at the age 87, but this film is based on an extensive interview he gave in 1994 discussing his entire life history and multitude of remarkable experiences around the world. Not to mention his work as a photographer and his eye as an observer of humanity. This doc is described in reviews as, "a snapshot of a life that leaves you grateful for having encountered it." There was also a biopic doc film from 2011 about him, Bill Cunningham: New York, which is a bit different from this. Have a look.

Told in Bill Cunningham’s own words from a recently unearthed six-hour 1994 interview, the iconic NY-based street photographer and fashion historian chronicles, in his customarily cheerful and plainspoken manner, moonlighting as a milliner in France during the Korean War, his unique relationship with First Lady Jackie Kennedy, his four decades at The New York Times and his democratic view of fashion and society. Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker, The Times of Bill Cunningham features incredible photographs chosen from over 3 million previously unpublicized images and documents from Cunningham. The Times of Bill Cunningham is directed by former adman / television executive Mark Bozek, making his feature directorial debut with this after tons of various work in the entertainment industry. This first premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release The Times of Bill Cunningham in select US theaters starting February 14th, 2020 in a few more months. For more info, follow the film on Facebook.