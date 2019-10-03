Megan Fox & Kim Myung-Min in War Movie 'Battle of Jangsari' Trailer

"Those kids don't know they're on a suicide mission, do they?" Well Go USA has released the official US trailer for the Korean war movie titled The Battle of Jangsari, the latest from Korean director Kyung-taek Kwak (Eye for an Eye, Friend, The Classified File). As the title indicates, the movie is about the "Battle of Jangsari", also known as the Battle of Incheon during the Korean War in 1950. During a critical point in the brutal Korean War, a small, inexperienced battalion of student soldiers are tasked with liberating the strategic location of Incheon. With little ammunition, low food supplies and only second-hand weapons, the soldiers head for the frontlines of Jangsari beach. Based on a true story. The cast includes Kim Myung-Min, Minho Choi, Sung-Cheol Kim, In-kwon Kim, Si-Yang Kwak, George Eads, and Megan Fox strangely enough. This is opening in US theaters this very weekend if anyone wants to see it on a big screen.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kyung-taek Kwak's The Battle of Jangsari, from YouTube:

At a critical point in the Korean War, a small, inexperienced battalion of student soldiers are tasked with liberating the strategic location of Incheon. With little ammunition, low food supplies and second-hand weapons, the soldiers head for the frontlines of Jangsari beach. Based on the true story of forgotten heroes of the Korean War, can the student soldiers successfully carry out their mission and turn the tide of the war? The Battle of Jangsari, originally titled 장사리: 잊혀진 영웅들 or Jangsa-ri 9.15, is directed by Korean filmmaker Kyung-taek Kwak, director of many other films including Doctor K, Mutt Boy, Friend 1 & 2, Typhoon, A Love, Eye for an Eye, Pained, The Ugly Duckling, The Classified File, and RV: Resurrected Victims previously. This just opened in Korea last month. Well Go USA will release The Battle of Jangsari in select US theaters starting on October 4th this month. For more info, visit the official website. Interested?