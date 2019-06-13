Megan Fox & Olivia Thirlby in Official Trailer for 'Above the Shadows'

"Maybe if I can fix what I broke, things will go back to normal for both of us…" Gravitas has debuted the trailer for an indie drama titled Above the Shadows, formerly known as Shadow Girl. That latter title seems like a better fit as this is a supernatural tale that follows a young woman, played by Olivia Thirlby, who has faded from the world to the point of becoming invisible. After a decade existing in the shadows, Holly meets the one man who can see her - a disgraced MMA fighter. She must restore him to his former glory if she wants to regain a foothold in the world around her. Seems like an odd concept for today's times - a woman must help a man fight his way to glory to regain her visibility? Hmm. Also starring Megan Fox, Justine Cotsonas, Alan Ritchson, Jim Gaffigan, Maria Dizzia, and Tito Ortiz. Does not look good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Claudia Myers' Above the Shadows, direct from YouTube:

A young woman named Holly (Olivia Thirlby) who has faded to the point of becoming invisible must find her way back with the help of the one man who can see her. Above the Shadows, previously known as Shadow Girl, is both written and directed by American filmmaker / screenwriter Claudia Myers, director of the films Kettle of Fish and Fort Bliss previously; and an associate professor of film & media. Produced by Rob Baunoch III, Khris Baxter, Mark Schacknies, and Tara Sickmeier; co-produced by J.G. Hoover. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Myers' Above the Shadows in select theaters + on VOD starting July 19th, 2019 this summer. Anyone interested?