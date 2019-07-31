Mekhi Phifer & Brad Dourif in First Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Obsession'

"Sonny, are you going to turn on me?!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime thriller now titled Obsession, the latest from Croatian filmmaker Goran Dukic (of Wristcutters: A Love Story). This has gone under a few other titles including Ruthless or American Dream, but now they're releasing it this fall with this Obsession title. The film is about an out-of-work mechanic, played by Mekhi Phifer who, after saving an older man and befriending him begins to fall for his mysterious wife. The older man has plans to build a motor sports park, and his wife puts together a plot to murder him and rob him of his riches. Also starring Elika Portnoy, Brad Dourif, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Kerry Cahill. Looks like an old school love affair crime caper, with a racetrack heist and murder and everything thrown in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Goran Dukic's Obsession, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Before meeting George Good (Brad Dourif), Sonny Jordan (Mekhi Pfeiffer) was just a lost drifter with a troubled past floating from town to town, looking for work. As fate would have it, Sonny ends up saving George's life from a murderous back-alley mugger. As thanks, George gives Sonny a home and a job as a mechanic on his farm in the lonely Louisiana Bayou. Sonny quickly settles in and makes himself useful around the place but then he meets Larissa, (Elika Portnoy) George's alluring wife. She has a mysterious past and the two are irresistibly drawn to each other. The two begin a passionate affair leading them to construct a twisted plot to take George's life in cold blood in order to be together. As their despicable plan unravels, they learn how far they are willing to go to cover their misdeed. Obsession, formerly known as Ruthless or American Dream, is directed by Croatian filmmaker Goran Dukic, his second feature after making Wristcutters: A Love Story in 2006. The screenplay is by Michael Andrews. Samuel Goldywn will release Dukic's Obsession in select theaters + on VOD starting September 20th this fall. Anyone into this?