Mel Gibson & Sean Penn in Trailer for 'The Professor and the Madman'

"When I read, I can fly out of this place on the backs of books…" The first official trailer has debuted for a film titled The Professor and the Madman, a drama from Iranian filmmaker Farhad Safinia, who wrote the screenplay for Mel Gibson's Apocalypto. In Safinia's The Professor and the Madman, Mel Gibson stars as James Murray, a professor at Oxford who is hired to work on compiling the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary. During the course of his fastidious work, he receives over 10,000 entries from a patient and convincted murderer at the Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum, a man known as Dr. William Chester Minor, played by Sean Penn. The cast also includes Natalie Dormer, Jennifer Ehle, Ioan Gruffudd, Jeremy Irvine, Aidan McArdle, Brendan Patricks, and Adam Fergus. We've all been curious to see what the footage looks like, considering Penn and Gibson are odd picks, and so far it seems quite intriguing.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Farhad Safinia's The Professor and the Madman, from YouTube:

Professor James Murray (Mel Gibson) begins work compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid 19th century, and receives over 10,000 entries from a patient at Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum, Dr. William Minor (Sean Penn). The Professor and the Madman is directed by Iranian filmmaker Farhad Safinia, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Apocalypto and created the TV series "Boss". The screenplay is written by John Boorman, Todd Komarnicki, and Farhad Safinia; based on the book by Simon Winchester. Produced by Nicolas Chartier, Bruce Davey, Mel Gibson, and Gastón Pavlovich; co-produced by Léonard Glowinski and Macdara Kelleher. The film opens first in Europe throughout April & May. Vertical Entertainment will release in the US, however no exact date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Your thoughts?