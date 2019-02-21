Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn in First 'Dragged Across Concrete' Trailer

"There's a lot of imbeciles out there." Lionsgate has unveiled a trailer for Dragged Across Concrete, the latest slow burn crime thriller from acclaimed filmmaker S. Craig Zahler (of Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99). This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, just one year after Brawl played there, and once again has Zahler working with Vince Vaughn. Dragged Across Concrete stars Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn as two cops who get suspended after a bust caught on camera. So they decide to go rogue and end up discovering something much bigger. It's an incredibly violent, dark, extra brutal film - expected with Zahler - but so much more unforgiving than Brawl. The cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, Laurie Holden, Don Johnson, Michael Jai White, Thomas Kretschmann, Tory Kittles, and Udo Kier. I wasn't sure how they'd handle this film, but it's almost a perfect trailer thanks to that "Shotgun Safari" song.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for S. Craig Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete, direct from YouTube:

For more info & updates on the film, check out #DraggedAcrossConcrete. Read my full review from Venice.

Dragged Across Concrete follows two police detectives who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. With little money and no options, the embittered policemen descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows. Dragged Across Concrete is both written and directed by American filmmaker S. Craig Zahler, director of the films Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99 previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at Beyond Fest and the London Film Festival. Lionsgate will release Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete in select theaters + on VOD starting March 22nd next month. Anyone interested in this?