MOVIE TRAILERS

Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn in First 'Dragged Across Concrete' Trailer

by
February 21, 2019
Source: YouTube

Dragged Across Concrete Trailer

"There's a lot of imbeciles out there." Lionsgate has unveiled a trailer for Dragged Across Concrete, the latest slow burn crime thriller from acclaimed filmmaker S. Craig Zahler (of Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99). This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, just one year after Brawl played there, and once again has Zahler working with Vince Vaughn. Dragged Across Concrete stars Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn as two cops who get suspended after a bust caught on camera. So they decide to go rogue and end up discovering something much bigger. It's an incredibly violent, dark, extra brutal film - expected with Zahler - but so much more unforgiving than Brawl. The cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, Laurie Holden, Don Johnson, Michael Jai White, Thomas Kretschmann, Tory Kittles, and Udo Kier. I wasn't sure how they'd handle this film, but it's almost a perfect trailer thanks to that "Shotgun Safari" song.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for S. Craig Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete, direct from YouTube:

Dragged Across Concrete Poster

For more info & updates on the film, check out #DraggedAcrossConcrete. Read my full review from Venice.

Dragged Across Concrete follows two police detectives who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. With little money and no options, the embittered policemen descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows. Dragged Across Concrete is both written and directed by American filmmaker S. Craig Zahler, director of the films Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99 previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at Beyond Fest and the London Film Festival. Lionsgate will release Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete in select theaters + on VOD starting March 22nd next month. Anyone interested in this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net