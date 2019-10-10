Melora Walters & Mira Sorvino in Promo Trailer for Drama 'Drowning'

"But I don't know what I'm supposed to do!" A festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled Drowning, the second feature directed by actress Melora Walters. She writes, directs, and stars in the film, which is premiering at the Austin Film Festival later this month after first showing at the Rome Film Festival. Drowning tells the story of a mother trying to come to terms with the emotions and intense grief associated with her only son going off to war, directly inspired by Walters' own experience. The cast includes Mira Sorvino, Gil Bellows, Jay Mohr, Joanna Going, Christopher Backus, Steven Swadling, and Jim O'Heir. There's tons of emotion in all those intimate, close-up shots. Looks like a tough film to watch.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ teaser poster) for Melora Walters' Drowning, originally from Variety:

Drowning is both written and directed by Saudi-American actress / filmmaker Melora Walters, making her second feature after directing Waterlily Jaguar previously, as well as one other short film. It's produced by Albert Chi, Sergio Rizzuto, Rory Rooney, and Jerry Ying. This premiered at the Rome Film Festival this fall, and next plays at the Austin Film Festival this month. No official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates.