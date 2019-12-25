Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from FirstShowing's Movie Lovers

Joyeux Noel! Gledelig Jul! Frohe Weihnachten! Mele Kalikimaka! From all of us at FirstShowing.net, we want to wish every one our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays! Whether you're with your family or with friends or whether it's snowing or sunny, we hope you have a wonderful week. For those that follow the tradition of seeing a movie on Christmas Day, we hope you enjoy your selection this year with a jolly mix of films big and small - lots of new dramas and comedies, another wacky musical, a war movie with cinematography by Roger Deakins, the big Star Wars finale you'll either love or hate, the new 3-hour-long Terrence Malick film, and plenty more. You can also listen to our podcast about The Rise of Skywalker. News and trailers always slow down during the holidays, but we'll be operating at full-speed again in 2020.

Some fun holiday-themed tweets from our friends on Twitter to bring you good tidings during the holidays:

Merry Christmas from Aaron and Abe! #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/X4gLyLFC6S — Out Now with Aaron & Abe (@OutNow_Podcast) December 25, 2019

Playing in theaters now is a solid mix: Sam Mendes' WWI film 1917, Greta Gerwig's acclaimed update on Little Women, Sony Pictures Animation's spy comedy Spies in Disguise with the voices of Will Smith & Tom Holland, of course J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the disastrous musical Cats from director Tom Hooper, Jay Roach's Fox News movie Bombshell with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, & Margot Robbie, Terrence Malick's new film A Hidden Life, the Safdie Brothers' acclaimed Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, Clint Eastwood's latest Richard Jewell, the horror remake Black Christmas. Next year's holiday line-up looks enticing already. In theaters the week of Christmas in 2020: animated sequel The Croods 2 and animated comedy Tom and Jerry both open first on Wednesday. Followed by Ridley Scott's epic drama The Last Duel, Chris McKay's sci-fi film The Tomorrow War, and Paul Greengrass' western News of the World with Tom Hanks. Enjoy the break and a few new trailers before the New Year.

Teaser artwork of "The Mandalorian's" Baby Yoda wearing a Santa hat is made by Doaly - found on Twitter.