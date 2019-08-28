Meryl Streep in First Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat'

"They're gettin' away with murder!" "Which is bad…" Netflix has launched the first full trailer for Steven Soderbergh's latest film titled The Laundromat, just a few days ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this weekend. The film is essentially about the Panama Papers, but from the perspective of a widow on vacation. While investigating insurance fraud, she ends up stumbling upon a pair of Panama City law partners exploiting the world's financial system. "Zipping through a kaleidoscope of comic detours in China, Mexico, Africa (via Los Angeles) and the Caribbean en route to 2016's Panama Papers publication — where journalists revealed the secret, leaked documents of Mossack Fonseca's high-profile patrons." The big cast includes Meryl Streep starring, along with Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Jeff Michalski, Jane Morris, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Nonso Anozie, Larry Wilmore, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, Kunjue Li, Ming Lo, with James Cromwell and Sharon Stone. Always love a good Soderbergh caper! Dive in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, from Netflix's YouTube:

When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world's wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes. The charming — and very well-dressed — founding partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen's predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world's corrupt financial system. The Laundromat is directed by American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, and High Flying Bird previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Z. Burns (The Informant!, Contagion, Side Effects), adapted from Jake Bernstein's book "Secrecy World". This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this fall. Netflix will then debut Soderbergh's The Laundromat in select theaters starting September 27th, streaming beginning October 18th this fall.