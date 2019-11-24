Mia Wasikowska Takes Center Stage in Second 'Judy & Punch' Trailer

"Something is very wrong with this town!" Madman Films in Australia has unveiled another official trailer for the indie dark comedy Judy & Punch, the latest Blue Tongue Films production (run by Nash & Joel Edgerton). Written and directed by Australian actress Mirrah Foulkes, her feature directorial debut, the film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the Sydney, Bucheon, New Zealand, Melbourne, London, and Sitges Film Festivals. Set in the old town of Seaside (nowhere near the sea), puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show in an an anarchic town on the brink of mob rule. It's a clever commentary on how women are treated, and how we can do better. Starring Mia Wasikowska as Judy & Damon Herriman as Punch, along with Benedict Hardie, Eddie Baroo, Tom Budge, Virginia Gay, and Don Bridges. It's the best trailer for this weird, twisted film yet.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Mirrah Foulkes' Judy & Punch, from Madman's YouTube:

In the outlandish town of Seaside, located nowhere near the coast, puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show. The show is a hit due to Judy’s superior puppeteering, but Punch’s driving ambition and penchant for a drink lead to an ill-fated turn of events that Judy must avenge. Judy & Punch is both written and directed by Australian actress-turned-filmmaker Mirrah Foulkes, making her feature directorial debut after directing a few other shorts previously. Produced by Michele Bennett, Nash Edgerton, and Danny Gabai. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse will release Foulkes' Judy & Punch in select UK cinemas starting on November 22nd this fall. No other US release date has been set - stay tuned for additional updates on the US opening. Who still wants to see this?