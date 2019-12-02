Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx in Stirring New Trailer for 'Just Mercy'

"I think we could build a case strong enough to bring him home… And I'm not going to stop until I've done that." Warner Bros has debuted a second official trailer for Just Mercy, director Destin Daniel Cretton's big screen adaptation of the bestselling book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" written by Bryan Stevenson. Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier in the fall, and it opens Christmas Day in select theaters. Michael B. Jordan stars as Bryan Stevenson, with a cast including Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, Lindsay Ayliffe, C.J. LeBlanc, and Ron Clinton Smith. This is the better of the two trailers so far, building to a powerful crescendo. Worth a look.

Here's the second official trailer for Destin Cretton's Just Mercy, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Cretton's Just Mercy here, to see the original reveal.

Follows lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. Just Mercy is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (aka just Destin Cretton), director of I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, and The Glass Castle previously. The screenplay is written by Destin Cretton and Andrew Lanham; adapted from Bryan Stevenson's memoir "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption". This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year. Warner Bros will release Cretton's Just Mercy in select theaters starting December 25th, Christmas Day, this year - then expanding nationwide on January 10th, 2020 at the beginning of next year. Look good?