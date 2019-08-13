Michael Chiklis & Bruce Willis in Crime Film '10 Minutes Gone' Trailer

"Every minute gets him closer to the truth." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a crime thriller film titled 10 Minutes Gone, the latest by mediocre action filmmaker Brian A. Miller (he also made Backtrace with Stallone last year). 10 Minutes Gone is a crime thriller that centers on a man whose memory has been lost due to a bank heist gone wrong. Frank must piece together the missing 10 minutes from his memory in order to determine who sabotaged him, confronting his team members one-by-one before the boss takes him out. Michael Chiklis stars as Frank, with Bruce Willis, Meadow Williams, Kyle Schmid, Texas Battle, Lydia Hull, Swen Temmel, John D. Hickman, Sergio Rizzuto, Geoff Reeves, and Tyler Jon Olson. This looks as bland and forgettable as everything Brian A. Miller makes, despite the two leading actors. And the awkward "trailer voice" in this is cringe-worthy. "So much for honor among thieves," indeed.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian A. Miller's 10 Minutes Gone, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Action legends Bruce Willis (Die Hard) and Michael Chiklis ("The Shield") light up this edge of your seat thriller. Crime boss Rex (Willis) hires Frank (Chiklis) and his crew to steal a priceless jewel stash—but the job goes wrong when someone tips off the cops. After Frank suffers a blow to the head, he wakes up to find the jewels gone and no memory of his attacker. Now Frank must confront his team members one by one to find the traitor—before Rex covers his tracks by having Frank murdered. 10 Minutes Gone is directed by American action filmmaker Brian A. Miller, of other films including House of the Rising Sun, Officer Down, The Outsider, The Prince, Vice, Reprisal, and Backtrace previously. The screenplay is by Kelvin Mao & Jeff Jingle. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else. Lionsgate will release Miller's 10 Minutes Gone in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 27th next month. So how does it look?